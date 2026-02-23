Kettering Health ups renovation spend on Ohio hospital to $15M

Kettering (Ohio) Health has added $5 million in renovations to its Kettering Health Greene Memorial in Xenia, Ohio, bringing the total investment to $15 million.

The Kettering Health Greene Memorial renovations are part of the health system’s plan to expand and invest in Greene County, Ohio. Kettering Health will also break ground on a Xenia-based, 24,000-square-foot health center this spring, according to a Feb. 22 LinkedIn post from the system.

The renovations are expected to wrap up at the end of 2026, and the health center is expected to be complete by the end of 2028, the release said.

The news comes after Kettering Health reversed plans to replace the hospital in September 2025, and instead renovate and build the separate health center.

“These investments, totaling more than $25 million, support projects that will strengthen healthcare in Greene County – both Kettering Health Greene Memorial and the future Kettering Health Xenia Health Center,” Paul Hoover Jr., president of Kettering Health Greene Memorial and Beavercreek, Ohio-based Soin Medical Center, said in the post. “Our goal is to create high-quality healing environments that prioritize patient safety and intuitive design, enabling our care teams to work together more effectively.”