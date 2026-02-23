Columbus-based The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center opened its new $1.9 billion, 382-bed University Hospital.

The 1.9 million-square-foot, 26-story hospital has 820 private rooms, according to a Feb. 23 system news release. The hospital is the 10th tallest building in Columbus, and includes 24 operating rooms, 10 interventional radiology suites, 234 ICU beds, the region’s only level 4 maternity care hospital, and 148 additional beds for patients of The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute.

The hospital will be staffed by 12,000 providers and support staff and will provide care for a range of specialties, including surgery, neurology, neurosurgery, critical care, adult organ transplants, cancer and more.

On Feb. 23, the system moved the first of 425 patients into University Hospital, the start of the largest patient move in the U.S. this year.

As part of University Hospital’s opening and transition, the system is also renaming three of its facilities.