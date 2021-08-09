New Kaiser-Providence hospital to cost $1B, open in 2028

Kaiser Permanente and Providence Southern California expect to spend up to $1 billion on their joint hospital in Victorville, Calif., according to an Aug. 5 report from Kaiser Health News.

Prior estimates pegged the price tag for the new hospital at $750 million. A filing with California's attorney general's office disclosed that Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser will put up 30 percent of the capital needed to build the hospital, with Renton, Wash.-based Providence funding 70 percent of the project.

The new hospital is a replacement for the 65-year-old Providence St. Mary Medical Center in Apple Valley, Calif. St. Mary will be closed because it doesn't meet California's new seismic requirements slated to take effect in 2030. The new 260-bed hospital planned for Victorville will be a full-service acute care facility and may include a medical office building and other ambulatory services.

The health systems intend to sign a definitive agreement on the hospital by the end of 2021, pending regulatory approval. The new hospital is expected to be fully functional by 2028, according to Kaiser Health News.