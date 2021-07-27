South Carolina's fastest-growing county to get 36-bed hospital

Tidelands Health got state approval to build a 36-bed hospital in Horry County, the Murrells Inlet, S.C.-based health system said July 27.

Horry County is the fastest-growing county in South Carolina and is in need of hospital beds, Tidelands said. More than 54 percent of its patient encounters involve Horry County residents.

The new Tidelands Health Carolina Bays Hospital in Horry County will have an emergency department, operating suites, diagnostic imaging and laboratory services.

Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Tidelands, said in a news release the system is "heartened by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control's recognition of the need for increased access to high-quality health care in our fast-growing region."