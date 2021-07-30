Catholic Health secures approval to build New York hospital

Buffalo, N.Y.-based Catholic Health received approval to build a hospital in Lockport, N.Y., according to The Buffalo News.

The hospital will be a one-story, 37,000-square-foot facility with 10 inpatient beds and an emergency room. The hospital will have space to add 10 more beds if needed and will preserve hospital care in the city of Lockport.

Lockport's only other hospital, Eastern Niagara Hospital, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in November 2019 and signed a management agreement with Catholic Health. Under the deal, Catholic Health agreed to take over operations of Eastern Niagara until the new facility is built.

The New York Public Health and Health Planning Council approved the project July 29.

"We're pleased with the approval and we're excited to continue to maintain and expand critical access to health care in Niagara County," Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan told The Buffalo News. "We're really excited because this is the establishment of a new hospital, which speaks to our commitment to the community as well as the belief in our innovative approach by the state."