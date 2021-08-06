AdventHealth buys theme park for $32M, plans redevelopment

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth has acquired The Holy Land Experience theme park in Orlando, Fla., for $32 million, the Orlando Business Journal reported Aug. 5.

AdventHealth finalized the purchase of the shuttered theme park Aug. 2. The health system said it will release details on the redevelopment plan for the 14-acre site in the future.

"AdventHealth will make a significant investment in redeveloping the property to bring enhanced healthcare services to the community," a system spokesperson told the Orlando Business Journal. "Orlando continues to be one of the fastest growing regions in the country, and it's important that residents have access to healthcare that's close to home, convenient and comprehensive."

AdventHealth acquired the theme park from Holy Land Experience Ministries, an entity tied to Tustin, Calif.-based Trinity Broadcasting Network, according to the report.