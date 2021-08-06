Loma Linda University Medical Center to open $1.5B medical campus

Loma Linda (Calif.) University Medical Center will move patients to its new $1.5 billion medical campus Aug. 8, according to Redlands Daily Facts.

The new campus, which spans about 1 million square feet, features a 16-story, 320-bed hospital for adults and a nine-story expansion of its children's hospital.

The new campus, the Dennis and Carol Troesh Medical Campus, was named after the donors of a $100 million gift, according to ABC 7.

Construction began on the new campus in 2016. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Aug. 6.

Loma Linda officials said about 700 workers will help move about 380 patients to the new facility from the old buildings next door Aug. 8. The transfer is expected to take about eight hours.