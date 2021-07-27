McLeod Health gets approval to build 48-bed hospital

Florence, S.C.-based McLeod Health received approval to build a 48-bed, 4-story hospital in South Carolina, the system announced July 27.

The hospital, expected to cost $56 million, will be built on its 42-acre Carolina Forest campus. Currently, the campus houses two outpatient buildings and an emergency department, with a third medical office building under construction.

McLeod Health said it will break ground on the McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital in the coming months and will "move quickly" with construction.

"Almost two years ago, we opened our emergency department on this site, because of that infrastructure and the unserved healthcare needs to this community, this hospital will complete the continuum of care in one convenient location in Carolina Forest," said Monica Vehige, CEO, McLeod Loris Seacoast Hospital.