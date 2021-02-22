Des Moines University's new $4M telehealth center to create nearly 700 jobs

Des Moines (Iowa) University will use $4 million in grant and investment funds to open a new telehealth training center, which will create hundreds of new jobs, according to a Feb. 18 WHO Radio report.

Three things to know:

1. The university will receive $2 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce's Economic Development Administration and an additional $2 million in local investments.

2. The new project is expected to create 678 jobs and will allow Des Moines University to buy equipment for the telehealth training center.

3. The center will let students train with both simulated and live patients to better prepare for delivering care via telemedicine technologies.

