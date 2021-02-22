GoodRx offers Texans free telehealth throughout February

After water and power outages swept Texas following a severe winter storm, prescription discount service GoodRx offered the state's residents free telehealth visits throughout February.

Using the code TX-CARE-100, Texans can schedule a free online visit with a physician. Patients can receive quick treatment for basic medical problems such as the flu, sinus infections, urinary tract infections and prescription refills

"We know this storm has led to unprecedented conditions, and we want to make sure there are no gaps in care if people can’t get to the doctor during this trying time," GoodRx told Houston news station KIAH.

