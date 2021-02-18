Intermountain converts 1,200 hospital TVs into telehealth platforms with new Amwell device

Salt Lake City -based Intermountain Healthcare has deployed Amwell's new Carepoint telehealth device across 1,200 of its hospital TVs, creating new virtual care end points for clinicians and patients.

The Hospital TV 100 helps providers monitor patients via the hospital's existing in-room TVs. Intermountain has installed the virtual care device in almost 50 locations, according to a Feb. 18 news release.

"Being able to turn our existing televisions into telehealth devices has made it easier for our care teams to see their patients," said Brian Wayling, assistant vice president of telehealth services at Intermountain Healthcare. "[The technology] enables clinical teams across more than 30 specialties to provide remote care 24/7 in collaboration with the local team, and to interact with patients, family members, and caregivers right in the patient's room—no matter the access concerns and without any extra effort."

More articles on telehealth:

39% of providers say telehealth has increased administrative burden

Telehealth usage primarily driven by fear of COVID-19 transmission, survey finds

Will telehealth have staying power after the pandemic? 9 CIOs weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.