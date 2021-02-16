39% of providers say telehealth has increased administrative burden

Some healthcare providers have reported noticeable changes in patient no-shows, appointment lengths and administrative burden resulting from their telehealth usage, according to recent survey results released by healthcare software company CoverMyMeds.

CoverMyMeds surveyed patients, providers and pharmacists during September and October. One thousand patients, 400 providers and 328 pharmacists participated in the survey, and results were released Jan. 25.

Below are seven key findings on healthcare providers' experiences with telehealth appointments:

Nineteen percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased meaningful conversations with their patients. Fourteen percent said meaningful conversations increased, and 67 percent reported no change.



Thirty-two percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased the rate of patient no-shows. Sixteen percent said no-show rates increased, and 52 percent reported no change.



Twenty-six percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased appointment lengths. Fifteen percent percent said appointment lengths increased, and 58 percent reported no change.



Twelve percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased their understanding of patient needs. Ten percent said their understanding increased, and 78 percent reported no change.



Eight percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased their administrative burden. Thirty-nine percent said their administrative burden increased, and 53 percent reported no change.



Fifteen percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased patients' adherence to their treatment and medications plans. Nine percent said adherence increased, and 76 percent reported no change.



Twenty-three percent of providers said telehealth usage decreased their number of appointments per day. Twenty percent said the number increased, and 56 percent reported no change.

