Banner Health taps 2 telehealth platforms to expand virtual care services

Phoenix, Ariz.-based Banner Health has selected eVisit and VeeMed, two virtual care providers, to build a comprehensive telehealth platform spanning ambulatory and acute care, according to a Jan. 21 news release.

Through the five-year agreement, the eVisit and VeeMed platforms will be integrated into a single Banner Health virtual care platform, enabling the health system to provide virtual urgent care, virtual primary care, virtual specialty care, telebehavioral health and telestroke care, among other virtual service lines.

The Banner-branded platform will feature online scheduling and intake, physician and patient portals, mobile apps and video visits. It will integrate into Banner's Cerner EHR software, and will provide clinicians with automated data analytics reports.

"Virtual care is a critical component of our healthcare delivery strategy, giving patients the convenient, accessible healthcare they want," Jim Roxburgh, CEO of Banner Telehealth Network, said in the release. "By standardizing virtual care services on the eVisit and VeeMed platforms across Banner Health, we can better meet patient needs, improve outcomes and reduce costs. The fact that these platforms are noncompetitive to Banner, preserving our network integrity, made the decision easy."

