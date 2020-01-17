South Carolina health system launches virtual care services for ICU patients

Orangeburg, S.C.-based Regional Medical Center implemented telemedicine services to support its intensive care unit and coronary care unit patients, according to a Jan. 17 news release.

The community hospital tapped Advanced ICU Care to help launch the virtual care services. Under the partnership, the telemedicine company will provide RMC bedside teams 24/7 care delivery support for via audio and visual technology.

RMC's partnership with Advanced ICU Care expands upon the health system's collaboration with the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the news release. Advanced ICU Care assists MUSC Health with providing critically ill patients care through telemedicine.

