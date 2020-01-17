Allina Health hospital forms neonatal telemedicine partnership with Children's Minnesota

Cambridge (Minn.) Medical Center, part of Minneapolis-based Allina Health, is teaming up with Children's Minnesota to expand its virtual care capabilities for neonatal patients, according to a Jan. 16 Isanti-Chisago County Star report.

Through the telemedicine partnership, CMC now has 24/7 access to Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota neonatal care specialists. Using audio and video technology, CMC clinicians can virtually consult with Children's Minnesota for extra support and resources when delivering care to newborns.

Virtual consultations between CMC and Children's Minnesota will present no extra cost to the patient's family, the publication reports.

"By allowing the Children's neonatal specialists to actually see the baby, we're confident that we'll be able to keep and serve more families here, in their own community," said Dawn Dingman, manager of CMC's birthing center, according to the report. "We take excellent care of these babies and will send them to another facility for even more specialized care if necessary."

