COVID-19 hospitalizations tripled for US children in 22 states last year

Rates of pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations more than tripled in 22 states last year from May to November, according to a study published Jan. 11 in JAMA Pediatrics.

The study — led by researchers from the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis — examined hospitalization data in 22 states for patients ages 19 and younger (in some states younger than age 17 or 14) between May 15 and Nov. 15. State-level hospitalization data was then combined with U.S. Census Bureau population estimates to identify pediatric COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 children.

Researchers found that 301,102 Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 in 22 states during the study period, including 5,364 children. They also found the average cumulative hospitalization rate per 100,000 children in the 22 states rose from 2.0 at the beginning of the study to 17.2 by the end.

Rates of pediatric hospitalizations varied significantly across states at the beginning and end of the study, researchers said.

Here are the pediatric hospitalization rates in the 22 states studied.

Note: Massachusetts and North Dakota stopped reporting hospitalizations by age group on Aug. 15 and Oct. 1, respectively. The study observation period in Georgia, Florida, Minnesota, Nebraska, and New Hampshire began in June or July.

Arizona

May 15: 0.8

Nov. 15: 32.8

Colorado

May 15: 4.4

Nov. 15: 24.0

Florida

July 15: 4.8

Nov. 15: 18.6

Georgia

June 15: 3.0

Nov. 15: 21.8

Hawaii

May 15: 0.0

Nov. 15: 4.3

Indiana

May 15: 2.6

Nov. 15: 15.2

Kansas

May 15: 0.6

Nov. 15: 11.7

Massachusetts

May 15: 3.4

Aug. 15: 7.9

Minnesota

June 15: 1.6

Nov. 15: 28.1

Mississippi

May 15: 2.4

Nov. 15: 15.6

North Dakota

May 15: 1.0

Oct. 1: 4.0

Nebraska

June 1: 2.5

Nov. 15: 12.5

New Hampshire

June 1: 2.4

Nov. 15: 3.4

New Jersey

May 15: 5.0

Nov. 15: 23.4

Ohio

May 15: 1.5

Nov. 15: 17.4

Oregon

May 15: 0.6

Nov. 15: 11.4

Rhode Island

May 15: 0.0

Nov. 15: 29.0

South Dakota

May 15: 2.5

Nov. 15: 33.7

Utah

May 15: 0.3

Nov. 15: 15.5

Virginia

May 15: 2.4

Nov. 15: 12.6

Washington

May 15: 1.0

Nov. 15: 10.3

Wisconsin

May 15: 1.9

Nov. 15: 24.8

