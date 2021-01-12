Kentucky scheduling tool accidentally allowed general public to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

Louisville, Ky.-based Baptist Health provided the state's health department with an online scheduling tool that didn't specify it was meant only for healthcare workers, allowing members of the general public to sign up, CNN reported Jan. 11.

"Many who viewed the site mistakenly thought the vaccines were open to the general public, although we do not know how many people registered who might be ineligible at this time," a spokesperson for the health system told CNN.

Vaccination appointments across Baptist Health sites are currently full, with about 6,000 scheduled over the next two weeks. The spokesperson said Baptist Health is contacting the 6,000 people who have registered for the appointments to identify anyone who may have scheduled in error, and has since updated the scheduling tool to clarify who is eligible.

Kentucky is currently in phase 1a of vaccine rollout, which prioritizes healthcare workers, long-term care and assisted living facility residents.

