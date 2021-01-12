2 House Reps. test positive for COVID-19 after Capitol riot

Two congresswomen have tested positive for COVID-19 after sheltering in a secret location with other lawmakers during the rioting at the Capitol Jan. 6, reports The Washington Post.

Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, D-N.J., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., both said they believe they were exposed to the virus while locked down in a secure room with other lawmakers in the U.S. Capitol, some of whom choose not to wear masks.

Ms. Watson Coleman, a 75-year-old cancer survivor, tested positive after taking a rapid antigen test and is isolating at her home while she awaits the results of a PCR test.

"While I am experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms, I remain in good spirits and will continue to work on behalf of my constituents," she said in a Jan. 11 statement.

Ms. Jayapal said she is also in isolation and called for fines to be levied on any lawmaker who refused to wear a mask in the Capitol, according to a Jan. 11 statement.

The congresswomen's positive test results come a day after Brian Monahan, MD, the attending physician to Congress, told lawmakers that those who sought shelter in the same secure committee room may have been exposed to someone who was infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

"The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection," Dr. Monahan wrote in a Jan. 10 email to members of Congress.

Scientists and experts have already voiced concerns that the storming of the Capitol may cause a superspreader event, as many rioters who entered the Capitol were not wearing masks or social distancing.

