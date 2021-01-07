Lawmakers' holding area during Capitol riot was COVID-19 'super-spreader,' US Rep. says

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, D-Pa., is concerned about the spread of COVID-19 after lawmakers evacuated from the Capitol building Jan. 6 were placed in a secure location with 300 to 400 people, she told CBS News.

Lawmakers were evacuated Jan. 6 as rioters supporting President Donald Trump swarmed U.S. Capitol grounds. Holding hundreds of members of Congress in the same location is a COVID-19 "super-spreader event," Ms. Wild told CBS News.

Ms. Wild said about half of the people in the secure holding room were not wearing masks, even after they were offered.

The rioting Jan. 6 left four people dead. Read more about it here.

