COVID-19 test positivity jumps in every region: 4 CDC updates

COVID-19 test positivity increased in every U.S. region in the week ending Jan. 2, according to the CDC's latest COVIDView report published Jan. 8.

As holiday-related reporting delays may skew COVID-19 data, the CDC recommends interpreting the below data with caution.

Four updates:

1. Surveillance: The national percentage of positive COVID-19 specimens was 15 percent in the week ending Jan. 2, up from 12.9 percent a week prior. Test positivity increased among all age groups and in every HHS surveillance region.

2. Outpatient activity: The overall percentage of outpatient or emergency department visits for flu- or COVID-19-like symptoms decreased or remained stable nationwide. Regionally, outpatient activity was stable or fell in eight regions but increased in the Southeast and South Central regions.

3. Hospitalizations: The cumulative hospitalization rate for all age groups was 343.4 per 100,000 population in the week ending Jan. 2.

4. Mortality: About 15.5 percent of deaths nationwide were attributed to flu, pneumonia or COVID-19 in the week ending Jan. 2. This figure sits above the epidemic threshold of 6.9 percent.

