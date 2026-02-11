Ranked: How each HHS subagency workforce has decreased

Across 17 HHS agencies, a subagency that researches the quality, safety and affordability of healthcare services experienced the sharpest reduction in its workforce over the past year, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality’s workforce declined 65%, from 298 employees in fiscal 2024 to 103 as of December 2025. The AHRQ has developed dozens of tools and resources for the healthcare industry, including toolkits to improve the discharge process and reduce healthcare-associated infections, according to its website.

Throughout 2025 and 2026, the U.S. government has enacted multiple rounds of layoffs across HHS as part of an effort to dismiss 10,000 full-time employees. Former HHS workers and 19 states and Washington, D.C., have filed lawsuits regarding the layoffs. In August, two national physician groups filed a lawsuit over the downsizing and staff firings in AHRQ.

The three largest HHS agencies by workforce — the CDC, FDA and National Institutes of Health — each experienced a workforce decline of about 20%, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management.

In recent months, HHS has reversed a few hundred CDC layoffs, but overall, the CDC’s workforce has declined 24%, from 12,820 workers in 2024 to 9,769. The reversals represent a small proportion of the 17,486 fewer HHS employees — most of whom were laid off, while a few resigned.

In 2024, HHS employed 92,620 workers — representing its highest employee count since at least 2015, according to data from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. As of December 2025, HHS employed 75,134 individuals.

Here’s a breakdown of each HHS subagency, ranked by percentage change in number of employees:

Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

2024 employee count: 298

Current employee count: 103

Approximate percentage change: -65%

Administration for Community Living

2024 employee count: 243

Current employee count: 119

Approximate percentage change: -51%

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

2024 employee count: 916

Current employee count: 554

Approximate percentage change: -40%

Health Resources and Services Administration

2024 employee count: 2,689

Current employee count: 1,731

Approximate percentage change: -36%

Program Support Center

2024 employee count: 410

Current employee count: 281

Approximate percentage change: -31%

Administration for Children and Families

2024 employee count: 2,187

Current employee count: 1,556

Approximate percentage change: -29%

Office of the Secretary of HHS

2024 employee count: 3,129

Current employee count: 2,332

Approximate percentage change: -25%

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry

2024 employee count: 173

Current employee count: 130

Approximate percentage change: -25%

CDC

2024 employee count: 12,820

Current employee count: 9,769

Approximate percentage change: -24%

FDA

2024 employee count: 20,912

Current employee count: 16,602

Approximate percentage change: -21%

National Institutes of Health

2024 employee count: 21,097

Current employee count: 17,070

Approximate percentage change: -19%

Office of Medicare Hearings and Appeals

2024 employee count: 662

Current employee count: 546

Approximate percentage change: -18%

CMS

2024 employee count: 6,557

Current employee count: 5,541

Approximate percentage change: -15%

Office of Inspector General

2024 employee count: 1,544

Current employee count: 1,343

Approximate percentage change: -13%

Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response

2024 employee count: 5,123

Current employee count: 4,679

Approximate percentage change: -9%

Indian Health Service

2024 employee count: 13,859

Current employee count: 12,777

Approximate percentage change: -8%

Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health

2024 employee count: 1

Current employee count: 1

Approximate percentage change: 0%