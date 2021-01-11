UK variant found in 8 states; hospitalizations top 100K for 40 days — 6 COVID-19 updates

The U.S. is reporting record seven-day averages for COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations, according to Jan. 10 data from The COVID Tracking Project.

The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 daily virus hospitalizations for 40 consecutive days, according to data from The COVID Tracking Project. The nation also saw 310,080 COVID-19 cases Jan. 8, a daily record, reports The COVID Tracking Project.

Five more updates:

1. The U.K. coronavirus variant has been detected in 45 countries and eight U.S. states, reports The New York Times. California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas have all identified cases of the fast-spreading variant, reports the CDC.

2. President-elect Joe Biden will release all COVID-19 vaccine doses when he takes office Jan. 20, instead of stockpiling doses for second-round vaccinations, The New York Times reported.

3. At least 151,000 people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a nationwide survey of state health departments conducted by The New York Times. This tally represents an undercount, as some states did not provide vaccine information. Nearly 6.7 million people have received their first vaccine dose as of Jan. 8, according to the CDC.

4. Many governors are expanding who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine faster than originally planned, reports The New York Times. For example, New York will start vaccinating people 75 and over, along with some essential workers, Jan. 11. Gov. Andrew Cuomo issued the expansion, which applies to 3 million people, amid stories of vaccine doses going unused or being thrown out throughout the state.

5. A COVID-19-related death occurs every eight minutes in Los Angeles County as hospitals struggle to keep up with a sustained virus surge in the state, reports The New York Times. The county recorded its first 400,000 cases in 10 months, but took just over a month to rack up another 400,000 cases between Nov. 30 and Jan. 2. As of the seven-day period ending Jan. 7, the county was averaging 171 deaths a day — the highest rate of any U.S. county.

Snapshot of COVID-19 in the U.S.

Cases: 22,410,609

Deaths: 374,348

Counts reflect data available as of 8:50 a.m. CST Jan. 11.

