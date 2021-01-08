US renews public health emergency

As a result of the continued consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, HHS Secretary Alex Azar declared Jan. 8 that a public health emergency still exists.

Mr. Azar renewed section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, effective Jan. 21.

The order declaring a public health emergency has been continually renewed since Jan. 31, 2020.

