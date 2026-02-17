CDC confirms 910 measles cases in 2026; South Carolina remains hardest hit

Six weeks into 2026, the CDC has confirmed 910 measles cases. If the pace of transmission continues, this year could far outpace the 2,280 cases detected across the U.S. in 2025, as 2026’s total is already 40% of 2025’s.

The hardest-hit state is South Carolina with 616 cases confirmed by the CDC, as of Feb. 12. On Feb. 13, the state’s public health department reported 950 measles cases; the CDC’s count is sometimes lower than other reports because the agency only logs confirmed cases that U.S. jurisdictions share, while some jurisdictions report probable and confirmed measles cases.

A majority of the measles cases reported in South Carolina are among children and unvaccinated individuals, according to the state’s health department. Among the 950 cases, 246 are among children younger than 5 years old, and 611 are among the 5-17 age group. More than 880 are unvaccinated, 19 are partially vaccinated, 26 are vaccinated and 22 do not have a known vaccination status. These figures are comparable to the CDC’s national estimates.

While South Carolina leads the nation in measles case count, other states reporting dozens of cases include Utah — CDC reports 96, state reports 77 — and Florida — CDC reports 63, state reports 68.

As of Feb. 12, five new measles outbreaks have been reported across the country, according to the CDC. Ninety percent of confirmed cases are outbreak-associated, including 760 cases from outbreaks that began in 2025 and 62 from outbreaks in 2026.