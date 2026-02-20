Rome Health rolls out virtual nursing program with foundation grant

By: Naomi Diaz

Rome (N.Y.) Health has launched a virtual nursing program on its 2 East medical-surgical unit, adding remote support for bedside nurses focused on patient education and discharge planning.

The program places dedicated virtual nurses alongside bedside nurses to assist with discharge instructions and help prepare patients to continue care at home. It is funded through a Nursing Initiative Grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation.

Cameras installed in each patient room on the 2 East unit allow virtual nurses to connect with patients through in-room televisions using technology from Caregility, according to a Feb. 20 news release. Hospital officials said the model is intended to ease administrative responsibilities for bedside nurses.

