Confirmed UK variant cases, by state

The CDC has confirmed 293 cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 24 states as of Jan. 27.

Here is a breakdown of known cases by state:

Note: The identified cases are based on results from positive test samples and may not represent the total number of U.K. variant cases in the U.S.

Florida — 92 cases

California — 90

New York — 22

Michigan — 17

Colorado — 9

Illinois — 9

Texas — 7

Georgia — 6

Minnesota — 5

Pennsylvania — 5

Connecticut — 4

Indiana — 4

Maryland — 4

Massachusetts — 3

Wisconsin — 3

New Jersey — 2

New Mexico — 2

Tennessee — 2

Wyoming — 2

Louisiana — 1

North Carolina — 1

Oregon — 1

Utah — 1

Washington — 1

