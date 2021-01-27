Confirmed UK variant cases, by state
The CDC has confirmed 293 cases of the U.K. coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.7, in 24 states as of Jan. 27.
Here is a breakdown of known cases by state:
Note: The identified cases are based on results from positive test samples and may not represent the total number of U.K. variant cases in the U.S.
Florida — 92 cases
California — 90
New York — 22
Michigan — 17
Colorado — 9
Illinois — 9
Texas — 7
Georgia — 6
Minnesota — 5
Pennsylvania — 5
Connecticut — 4
Indiana — 4
Maryland — 4
Massachusetts — 3
Wisconsin — 3
New Jersey — 2
New Mexico — 2
Tennessee — 2
Wyoming — 2
Louisiana — 1
North Carolina — 1
Oregon — 1
Utah — 1
Washington — 1
