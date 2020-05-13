15 states investigating syndrome in children possibly linked to COVID-19

Fifteen states are investigating cases of a mysterious inflammatory condition among children that is potentially linked to COVID-19, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said May 13, according to CBS News.

In his daily media briefing, Mr. Cuomo said that New York has identified 102 cases of the condition, "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome." Symptoms of the syndrome are similar to those seen among patients who develop toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease, including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and skin rashes. Researchers said they believe the syndrome may be a delayed complication of COVID-19.

California, Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Utah and Washingtonalso are investigating cases of the inflammatory syndrome among children, the governor said. Washington, D.C. and five countries in Europe also have reported cases.

In New York, 60 percent of the 102 children who are showing symptoms of the inflammatory condition tested positive for COVID-19, and 40 percent tested positive for coronavirus antibodies. Three children showing symptoms of the condition died.

"We thought that children were not especially affected by the virus. To now find out that they might be, and it might be several weeks later, this is truly disturbing," Mr. Cuomo, told CBS News.



