11 states resuming elective surgeries

These 11 states have allowed or announced plans to allow healthcare providers to resume elective surgeries.

Note: This is an evolving situation and this is not an exhaustive list. Becker's will update the list as other states announce plans to resume elective surgeries.

April 21

Indiana: As part of a revised stay-at-home order, Gov. Eric J. Holcomb loosened restrictions on elective surgeries, stating that hospitals can conduct medically necessary procedures, including determining cancer diagnoses and cardiac issues, provided sufficient personal protective equipment, staff and other supplies are available for the COVID-19 response.

April 22

Utah: The state allowed hospitals to begin performing some elective proceduresin accordance with guidelines established in consultation with the Utah Hospital Association, Utah Medical Association, Utah Dental Association and other medical providers.

Texas: Gov. Greg Abbott loosened restrictions on elective surgeries in the state, allowing facilities to perform them if they can do so without depleting hospital capacity of personal protective equipment supply needed to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ohio: The state issued an order directing healthcare professionals to review any postponed procedures or surgeries with their patients and make a joint decision about whether or not to proceed. "Resuming elective surgeries and procedures will take clinical judgment, and we will rely on our healthcare providers to make responsible decisions as we move forward," said Gov. Mike DeWine.

California: Gov. Gavin Newsom allowed hospitals to resume nonemergency surgeries and procedures, including tumor removal, heart valve replacements and important preventive care services such as colonoscopies.

April 24

Oklahoma: Gov. Kevin Stitt will allow any procedure for conditions that are not life-threatening — and which would have the potential for increasing disease or death if not provided — to be performed..

April 27

Arkansas: Healthcare providers will resume certain nonessential outpatient procedures in accordance with certain requirements issued by Arkansas Health Department.

April 28

New York: Some hospitals may resume elective outpatient procedures, provided they maintain adequate bed capacity for the COVID-19 response. Only hospitals in counties with fewer than 10 new hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients in 10 days will be allowed to resume these surgeries.

May 1

Arizona: Healthcare providers in the state can resume elective surgeries if they can show they have implemented certain measures, including having a more than 14-day supply of protective gear and ensuring adequate staffing and beds.



May 4

Alaska: Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an order allowing health care services that cannot be delayed beyond eight weeks without posing a significant risk to quality of life to may resume.

Nebraska: Elective surgeries can resume as long as hospitals and healthcare facilities meet requirements for available bed capacity and have adequate supplies of personal protective equipment.

More articles on public health:

More Americans believe 'the worst is behind us' — 4 COVID-19 updates

New York to let some hospitals resume elective care; California will test some asymptomatic people + 26 updates from the hardest-hit states

Messages from 6 hospital leaders to those resisting social distancing: 'As healthcare workers, we urge you to reconsider'

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.