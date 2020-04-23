California OKs resumption of elective procedures

California Gov. Gavin Newsom lifted a statewide hold on hospital elective procedures April 22.

California hospitals will be allowed to resume nonemergency surgeries and procedures, including removing tumors, heart valve replacements and key preventive care services like colonoscopies.

Purely cosmetic procedures are still banned.

The order that forced hospitals to prioritize medical care and resources for COVID-19 patients has been in place since mid-March

Mr. Newsom said that state officials will keep a close eye on hospitals throughout the state to ensure they are not overwhelmed while resuming these procedures and caring for COVID-19 patients.

If there is a surge in COVID-19 cases, the state may reinstate the elective surgery ban, the governor said.

California plans to work with Washington and Oregon to establish a set of best practices for hospitals to resume delayed procedures in areas that have sufficient bed capacity.

"Thanks to the work our healthcare delivery system has done expanding hospital capacity and reducing the rate of spread of COVID-19, hospitals and health systems can consider resuming medical care that residents have delayed during this crisis, when such care can be delivered safely and with appropriate protections for healthcare workers," Mr. Newsom said.

