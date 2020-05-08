5-year-old dies of mysterious condition potentially linked to COVID-19

A 5-year-old in New York City died May 7 from a rare inflammatory condition that may be linked to COVID-19, according to The New York Times.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed the death May 8, which is believed to be the state's first known death related to the illness. Health officials first identified the condition, known as "pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome," in late April.

Mr. Cuomo said 73 children in New York have the condition, which can lead to heart inflammation and has features similar to toxic shock syndrome and Kawasaki disease.

State health officials are currently investigating whether other pediatric COVID-19 deaths may be related.



