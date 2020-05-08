NYC Health + Hospitals to lead city effort to track COVID-19 spread

New York City-based NYC Health + Hospitals will lead the city's effort to track COVID-19 cases and contacts, according to The New York Times.

The report comes after Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city will hire 1,000 workers by the end of May to help with that tracking.

While the city's health department has long conducted contact tracing for diseases, the COVID-19 effort will depart from that trend and divert to the city's public hospital system, city officials told The Times.

NYC Health + Hospitals President and CEO Mitchell Katz, MD, told the newspaper the change is because the hospital system as a public benefit corporation could more quickly do the contact tracer hiring and enter into contracts for testing and other services.

He said NYC Health + Hospitals also will oversee some COVID-19 testing, as well as housing of people who could not quarantine at home, but the tracing would be supervised by the health department.

City contact tracers will gather information via phone from people diagnosed with COVID-19, obtain the case's contacts and assess case and household contact needs for services to support isolation/quarantine and medical care, according to a city job description.

For its team of contact tracers, the city seeks people with public health backgrounds, Mr. de Blasio has said.

