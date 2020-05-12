Twitter to label, remove misleading COVID-19 content

Twitter will now flag tweets that contain disputable or misleading information about COVID-19 and remove content that could cause harm, the social media giant announced May 11.

Tweets that contain a misleading claim and pose a high risk of harm will be removed from the platform. The company will then label or issue warnings about tweets involving disputed claims or misleading information that poses a smaller risk of harm.

The goal is "to provide additional explanations or clarifications in situations ... where people may still be confused or misled by the content," the company said a May 11 blog post.

Twitter will place the labels on all past and current tweets meeting this criteria.

