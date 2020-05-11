How the pandemic is affecting cancer research

More than half of cancer researchers report that their work has been temporarily put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to a new survey.

The American Cancer Society surveyed 488 funded researchers to assess the state of their projects in early April.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents said that their institutions have temporarily halted research, and 59 percent said their institution had closed laboratories.

About 54 said they are working entirely remotely, and 32 percent said they were working mostly remotely with occasional in-person visits to their offices, campuses or labs.

"It is abundantly clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is having a major impact on cancer research," said William C. Phelps, PhD, senior vice president of extramural research at the American Cancer Society. "In some labs queried for our survey, all nonessential research had been halted, with research on COVID-19 being the only type of research being encouraged."

