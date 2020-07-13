CVS in the headlines: 14 updates
Since March, CVS has hired thousands of employees, tested prescription delivery using self-driving cars, developed an app to read prescription labels for visually impaired patients and reportedly is launching a group purchasing organization.
Fourteen CVS updates, as reported by Becker's Hospital Review:
Editor's note: This is not a comprehensive list. Items are listed in chronological order from most to least recent.
- CVS develops app to read prescription labels for visually impaired patients
CVS Pharmacy has developed Spoken Rx, a new feature on its app that can read prescription labels aloud for visually impaired patients.
- CVS Health reportedly launching a GPO called Zinc
CVS Health reportedly is launching a group purchasing organization for its pharmacy benefit manager business.
- CVS to sell employers, universities COVID-19 testing program
CVS Health is selling a program to employers and universities called Return Ready, which offers diagnostic testing to help them return to work and school safely.
- CVS partners with American Lung Association for COVID-19 research
CVS launched an in-store fundraising campaign to support the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, a research effort to develop vaccines, tests and treatments for future respiratory viruses.
- CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500
CVS Health is building an office in Arizona as it expands its Aetna One Advocate care management program.
- CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars
CVS is testing prescription delivery using self-driving vehicles in a partnership with Nuro, a technology company based in Mountain View, Calif.
- CVS' goal of opening 1,500 HealthHubs on track despite pandemic
Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health said its plan to open 1,500 HealthHub stores by the end of 2021 is on track.
- CVS reports 8% revenue increase during first quarter, spike in pharmacy sales
CVS Health reported a 9 percent increase in sales in the first quarter as customers stocked up on supplies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
- CVS says it will boost access to mental health services
CVS Health said it will increase access to mental health services to help flatten "the second curve" of the COVID-19 pandemic.
- CVS MinuteClinic launches virtual visits in DC, 33 states
CVS is rolling out telehealth services through its retail MinuteClinic.
- CVS, UPS deliver prescriptions using drones in Florida retirement community
CVS and UPS used drones to deliver prescriptions to residents in a Florida retirement community.
- CVS Health recruiting 50,000 workers amid COVID-19 pandemic
CVS Health is hiring 50,000 full-time and part-time employees across the country to keep up with increased demand for its services caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- CVS expands program to combat opioid overdoses
CVS Health is expanding its Guardian Angel program, designed to support people who have suffered from opioid-related overdoses, to include more services in North Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay, Fla.
- CVS Health adds Livongo, Hinge Health & more to digital health platform
CVS Health added five digital health services to its Point Solutions Management platform, through which CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management clients can cover the costs of digital health tools for employees.
