CVS to open Aetna office, hire 500

CVS Health is building a new office in Arizona as it expands its Aetna One Advocate care management program.

The new 101,000-square foot office in Chandler, Ariz., will eventually house about 500 workers. The job opportunities include healthcare advocates, care management nurses, social workers, registered dietitians, behavioral health specialists and medical directors.

The Arizona office will add to two other offices in North Carolina and Ohio that work with the Aetna One Advocate program.

