CVS, UPS to deliver prescriptions using drones in Florida retirement community

CVS and UPS will use drones to deliver prescriptions to residents in a Florida retirement community, the companies said April 27.

The drones will deliver prescriptions from CVS pharmacies to the 135,000 residents in The Villages, the largest retirement community in the U.S.

The companies said the service, which will begin in early May, is intended to give patients easy access to their prescriptions without breaking social-distancing rules.

UPS said it may expand the service to include deliveries from more CVS pharmacies.

CVS and UPS partnered last year to explore using drones to deliver prescriptions and successfully delivered prescriptions to homes in Cary, N.C.

