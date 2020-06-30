CVS Health reportedly launching a GPO called Zinc

CVS Health reportedly is launching a group purchasing organization for its pharmacy benefit manager business, according to a Nephron Research report cited by Drug Channels.

The name of the GPO is Zinc, according to Nephron Research, a healthcare investment research provider.

While very few details about the plan were revealed, Zinc is expected to be similar to Ascent Health Services, a Switzerland-based GPO that Express Scripts launched in 2019, according to the report.

Ascent helps conduct rebate negotiations for Express Scripts. Prime Therapeutics also has relied on Ascent for rebate negotiations, according to the report.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to CVS Health for comment. The article will be updated accordingly.

Access the full report here.

