CVS to sell employers, universities COVID-19 testing program

CVS Health is selling a program to employers and universities called Return Ready, which offers diagnostic testing to help them return to work and school safely.

CVS said the program allows employers and universities to design a customized testing strategy and to choose how, where and when to test employees or students.

Through Return Ready, CVS will offer clinician-informed protocols and guidance for symptom checking and temperature screenings, on-site licensed professionals for testing and support and an on-site immunization clinic with vaccination services, including a seasonal flu vaccine.

CVS said the program offers organizations clinical consultation, COVID-19 testing and an analytics dashboard that lets them monitor COVID-19 trends at their work sites and see state and federal reporting of COVID-19 cases. It will not offer antibody testing.

CVS said it's implementing the program for its own employees. It didn't specify if any organizations have bought the program.

Read the full news release here.

