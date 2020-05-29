CVS to deliver prescriptions via self-driving cars

CVS is testing prescription delivery using self-driving vehicles in a partnership with Nuro, a technology company based in Mountain View, Calif.

Starting next month, customers in the Houston area can order prescriptions and essentials to be delivered to their homes via self-driving vehicles.

Nuro has previously tested its self-driving vehicles with Walmart, Domino's and Kroger.

CVS customers should receive their prescriptions within an hour of placing the order. When the self-driving vehicle pulls up, customers will have to confirm their identity to unlock the vehicle and get their order.

"We are seeing an increased demand for prescription delivery," said Ryan Rumbarger, senior vice president of store operations at CVS Health. "We want to give our customers more choice in how they can quickly access the medications they need when it’s not convenient for them to visit one of our pharmacy locations."

Deliveries will be free for CVS Pharmacy customers.

Separately, CVS said the rest of its 1,000 COVID-19 testing sites will open May 29. Testing sites are in more than 30 states and Washington, D.C.

