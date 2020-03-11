CVS Health adds Livongo, Hinge Health & more to digital health platform

CVS Health added five more digital health services to its Point Solutions Management platform, through which CVS Caremark pharmacy benefit management clients can cover the costs of digital health tools for employees.

The new offerings join Big Health, the first digital health company to partner with the platform upon its September 2019 launch. Through that partnership, CVS' PBM clients have access to Big Health's digital insomnia treatment app Sleepio.

When the platform launched — then known as Vendor Benefits Management —CVS Health said they were putting potential new additions to the service through extensive and careful review. Sleepio, for example, was chosen as the first offering because it was backed by multiple rigorous studies.

The new additions were no exception: "We have analyzed pharmacy and medical claims to identify where these benefits can make a difference and employ a rigorous and transparent evaluation process to assure that any vendor included in Point Solutions Management meets high standards for safety, quality and user experience at the vendor's lowest price in the marketplace," Sree Chaguturu, MD, CMO for CVS Caremark, said in a March 11 news release.

The five new digital health offerings are:

Hello Heart: a blood pressure monitor and app to track heart health

Hinge Health: a digital coaching and exercise program for musculoskeletal conditions

Livongo: a coaching and connected device platform for diabetes, hypertension and weight management

Torchlight: a digital platform to support family members and other caregivers

Whil: an on-demand training program for mindfulness and mental well-being

