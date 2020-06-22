CVS partners with American Lung Association for COVID-19 research effort

CVS launched an in-store fundraising campaign June 21 to support the American Lung Association's COVID-19 Action Initiative, a research effort to develop new vaccines, tests and treatments for future respiratory viruses.

The fundraising campaign, which lasts through July 18, encourages CVS customers to donate to the ALA's COVID-19 Action Initiative at the register. Funding for the initiative will be used to conduct more research and clinical trials on lung diseases, establish new public health practices and create a network of public and private organizations to fight against respiratory viruses.

"The technology updates we've made to allow contactless giving to this campaign at the point-of-sale complement many other innovations we've put in place during this pandemic to making shopping easier for our CVS Pharmacy customers," Ryan Rumbarger, the senior vice president of CVS' retail store operations, said in a news release.

