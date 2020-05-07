CVS' goal of opening 1,500 HealthHubs on track despite pandemic

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, CVS Health said its plan to open 1,500 HealthHub stores by the end of 2021 is on track, according to Forbes healthcare contributor Bruce Japsen.

CVS said that the pandemic may affect some openings planned for this year as construction has slowed, but the company is not changing its plan to open 1,500 by the end of 2021.



CVS opened 50 HealthHub stores in the U.S. last year, and was planning to open another 600 to 650 in 2020 before the pandemic spread in the U.S.

CVS Health CEO Lary Merlo said that about 100 HealthHubs are operating currently.

HealthHubs are CVS' redesigned health-focused concept stores that have space dedicated to helping customers manage such chronic conditions as diabetes, hypertension and asthma.

Each store features an expanded health clinic with a lab for blood testing and health screenings as well as wellness rooms equipped to handle yoga classes and seminars.

The stores also have more shelf space for health-focused products, such as medical equipment and supplies for diabetes care and sleep apnea.

CVS opened its first three HealthHub locations in Houston in 2019, and has since expanded.

