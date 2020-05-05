AmerisourceBergen offers to buy Walgreens' drug wholesaling division

AmerisourceBergen reportedly has approached Walgreens about buying its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, according to Reuters.

Amerisource, one of the country's largest pharmaceutical distributors, said it would pay about $6 billion for Walgreens' wholesaling division, Reuters reported.

Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen have been in talks in the past about potential deals, including one in 2018 for Walgreens to purchase AmerisourceBergen.

Walgreens owns about 26 percent of Amerisource and is Amerisource's largest customer.

Walgreens said in early April that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused its sales to drop by a mid-teens percentage as there is less foot traffic in stores and fewer sales of things like beauty products.

Becker's Hospital Review has reached out to both AmerisourceBergen and Walgreens for comment and will update this story accordingly.

