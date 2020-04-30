Walgreens lowers prices on hundreds of prescription drugs

Walgreens cut the costs of hundreds of its prescription drugs in response to the millions of Americans who have filed unemployment due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The retail pharmacy giant said April 30 that the lowered costs are available to all customers, including those with Medicare and Medicaid, through its Prescriptions Savings Club. The program has an annual fee of $20 per individual and $35 per family.

The reduced prices apply to a range of drugs used to treat common chronic conditions, including diabetes, asthma, high blood pressure and mental health.

Walgreens said it made the decision to cut drug costs as more than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment in the last five weeks, impacting healthcare coverage for many.

Read the full news release here.

