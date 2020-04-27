Walgreens to add COVID-19 testing sites in 49 states

Walgreens said April 27 it plans to open COVID-19 diagnostic testing locations in 49 states and Puerto Rico.

Once all the sites are fully operational, Walgreens said it expects to test more than 50,000 people weekly. The company didn't provide a timeline for when it expects all sites to open.

Walgreens partnered with LabCorp to triple its testing capacity and will use LabCorp's COVID-19 nasal swab test.

Walgreens also will offer antibody blood testing at 100 sites beginning April 27.

The company said it will work with companies to provide testing to their employees to help more businesses reopen.

Read the full news release here.

