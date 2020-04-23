SSM Health to close 2 retail pharmacies

St. Louis-based SSM Health is closing two of its retail pharmacies in mid-Missouri, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's Hospital Review.

The health system will close its pharmacy in Holts Summit, Mo., by the end of May and its pharmacy in Tipton, Mo., on April 30.

"These closings are unfortunate but necessary to improve operational efficiency and protect the overall health of our organization so that we may continue to provide exceptional service to our communities," an SSM Health spokesperson told Becker's.

The spokesperson added that patients who use the pharmacies will be notified and offered care at other locations and that staff will assist patients in transferring care.

