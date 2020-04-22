How 13 drugmakers have responded to the COVID-19 pandemic

Drugmakers have taken steps such as lowering insulin costs and waiving license restrictions on possible treatments in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The companies have also cut staff and delayed mergers to protect themselves financially.

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Drugmakers are listed in alphabetical order.

AbbVie waived license restrictions on an HIV drug that may treat COVID-19. The drugmaker also pushed back its takeover of Allergan to May due to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Bayer fired an employee who broke quarantine rules in Beijing, China.



Eli Lilly capped insulin costs at $35 per month in an effort to help patients afford the drug during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Gilead asked the FDA to take back orphan drug status for its experimental drug, remdesivir, which is being tested to treat COVID-19. It also boosted production of remdesivir and had 1.5 million doses as of April 4.



Johnson & Johnson partnered with the U.S. government to develop a vaccine for COVID-19, with the government investing $1 billion.



Mylan delayed its merger with Upjohn until the second half of this year because of unexpected delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.



Novartis said it plans to conduct a 440-person clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of hydroxychloroquine against COVID-19.



Novo Nordisk offered a free 90-day supply of insulin to patients who were financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Regeneron teamed up with Sanofi to launch clinical trials to see if a drug they co-developed can treat symptoms of COVID-19.



Rising Pharmaceuticals, a New Jersey-based drugmaker, slashed the price of its chloroquine tablets, a drug that may treat COVID-19, by more than half.



Pfizer identified a lead COVID-19 drug candidate that it hopes to start testing on humans in the summer.



Sage Therapeutics, a Massachusetts-based drugmaker, cut 53 percent of its workforce in an effort to save money.



Sanofi partnered with GlaxoSmithKline to create a COVID-19 vaccine with funding from HHS.

More articles on pharmacy:

CVS, UCLA Health unite to free hospital beds for COVID-19 patients

NIH teams up with 16 drugmakers to speed COVID-19 vaccine development

16 recent drug, device recalls

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.