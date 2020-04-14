Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline partner to make COVID-19 vaccine

Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline are working together to create a COVID-19 vaccine with funding from HHS, the drugmakers said April 14.

The drugmakers said they will combine technology Sanofi has used to make the flu vaccine, called FluBlok, with GlaxoSmithKline's adjuvant, an additive that increases the effectiveness of vaccines and allows them to be mass-produced, according to The Hill.

The drugmakers got funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, an office within HHS, and said they plan to reach out to other governments for more funding.

The companies said they are hoping the vaccine can be tested on humans in the second half of this year and receive regulatory approval by the second half of 2021.

Read the full news release here.

More articles on pharmacy:

Death penalty states hoarding drugs needed to ventilate COVID-19 patients

UnitedHealthcare to pay Ohio pharmacists as medical providers

Purdue University grants early graduation to 144 pharmacy students

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.