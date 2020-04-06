Gilead boosts remdesivir production, now has 1.5M doses

Gilead has been ramping up production of its experimental COVID-19 treatment, remdesivir, and now has 1.5 million doses, CEO Daniel O'Day wrote April 4 in an open letter.

While the drug is currently only available through compassionate use programs, expanded access programs and clinical trials, Gilead plans to distribute the drug to the general public if it receives FDA approval.

"Providing our existing supplies at no charge is the right thing to do, to facilitate access to patients as quickly as possible and in recognition of the public emergency posed by this pandemic," Mr. O'Day wrote.

The drugmaker said it plans to produce more than 500,000 treatment courses by October and more than 1 million by the end of the year.

The 1.5 million doses it has produced so far could treat about 140,000 patients, according to Mr. O'Day. So far, remdesivir has been used on about 1,700 patients.

Read the full letter here.

