Civica Rx’s low-cost insulin, biosimilar launch in US

CivicaScript, a nonprofit generic drug company, has launched insulin glargine-yfgn and ustekinumab-aauz, expanding its national portfolio of low-cost treatments.

The insulin product, which is interchangeable with Lantus, is available in prefilled pens for $45 per box of five pens to pharmacies, with a maximum recommended price of $55 for consumers, according to a Jan. 5 news release. The offering is the result of a manufacturing and supply partnership with Biocon Biologics announced in October. CivicaScript is distributing the insulin nationwide under its own label, with the CalRx brand used in California pharmacies.

Ustekinumab-aauz is a biosimilar to Stelara and is indicated for plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. A 12-week supply is available in two strengths: $985 for 90 milligrams and $575 for 45 milligrams.

CivicaScript said both therapies are offered under its transparent pricing model for pharmacies, health plans and pharmacy benefit managers. The nonprofit is a unit of Civica Rx, which was founded by U.S. health systems to address generic drug shortages and pricing concerns.